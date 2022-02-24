‘Do not risk him’ – Ex-PL forward sends warning message to Jurgen Klopp ahead of Carabao Cup final

Former Premier League forward Kevin Campbell believes Liverpool ‘don’t need to’ risk Diogo Jota from the start in the League Cup final on Sunday as there are other players in Jurgen Klopp’s squad that ‘can do the business’.

The Portugal international has been sidelined with an ankle injury since being replaced at halftime in the Champions League clash with Inter Milan last week.

“I just hope Liverpool don’t take a risk on him,” Campbell told Football Insider.

“They don’t need to. Put him on the bench if need be but don’t start him. They have got other players who can do the business.

“Jota has been instrumental in getting Liverpool there but it is not worth risking him it for the long term. Make sure he is OK and if he is, get him on in the second half. Do not risk him and rush him back for the League Cup final.

“It’s a trophy but let’s be honest, it’s more important that Jota is fit for the Premier League and Champions League.”

Klopp has numerous attacking options in his squad and although it’ll be disappointing if the No. 20 is not available for the game at Wembley, we don’t want to make his injury worse.

We’re in contention for four different trophies this term and we’ll need the former Wolves man’s goals if we’re to replace Manchester City at the top of the table and win the league once again.

READ MORE: Editor’s Column: Luis Diaz is Firmino and Mane rolled into one and maybe the best £37m spent in years

If we were to name Jota as a substitute and start Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz as our front three then it’s not exactly the end of the world, is it?

Jota could have a huge impact from the bench instead whilst also limiting the amount of risk being placed on him and his injury.

According to numerous reports, the clash with Thomas Tuchel’s men will come too soon for Bobby Firmino who is also sidelined with a muscle injury.

No matter what team Klopp selects or what players he can choose from – let’s hope we can get our hands on our first trophy of the season – and let’s hope it’s not the last this term.