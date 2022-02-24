‘Fighting till the end!’ – Fabinho credits Liverpool’s fighting spirit in 6-0 victory over Leeds United

Fabinho didn’t have as much as work as he normally has, as Liverpool defeated Leeds United 6-0.

Our No.3 was so close to adding to his recent purple patch in front of goal, as he fired narrowly wide in the first half and really should have made the scoreline seven.

The Brazilian was obviously happy with the victory and took to his social media account after the game, noting the fighting spirit shown by his teammates.

The 28-year-old said: ‘Massive one tonight, boys. We’re fighting till the end! 💪🏾🙏🏽 #YNWA’.

It was a massive show of our title winning credentials, as we closed the gap to Manchester City at the top of the table and did so with a triumphant showcase of our talent.

The former Monaco man is a massive part of our team and we will need him on top form against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final, as well as for the rest of the season.

You can read the message on Fabinho’s Instagram account:

