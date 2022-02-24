‘How can you not know what it’s like to lose?’ – Tim Sherwood blown away by ‘incredible’ Virgil van Dijk statistic

Former Aston Villa and Spurs manager Tim Sherwood was blown away to hear that Virgil van Dijk is yet to lose a league game for Liverpool at Anfield and claimed that statistic is ‘incredible’.

The Dutchman has won 50 and drawn 9 of the 59 Premier League games at his home ground and netted the Reds’ last goal in their 6-0 thrashing of Leeds United yesterday.

“Do we think he was value for money now?” Sherwood sarcastically questioned Premier League Productions (via HITC).

“He doesn’t know what it’s like to lose. How can you not know what it’s like to lose on your home ground? It’s incredible not losing in 59 games. Amazing.

“The guy is just a Rolls-Royce. He just oozes confidence. I think when teammates look at someone like him, lining up in that tunnel coming out to play, it doesn’t matter who they play against.

“He knows he’s the boss. He’s the guvnor. It’s up to you lot to come with me.”

The £75m man has returned to his best form recently after suffering that horrific knee injury in the Merseyside derby back in 2020.

He plays the game at his own pace and the calmness he possesses is infectious – his fellow defenders appear to perform better when he’s in the side.

We’re not a one-man team, however, and the incredible statistic is very much a team effort.

The incredible players that van Dijk has around him deserve credit too but the ex-Southampton man is so vitally important to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Let’s hope for another huge performance from the 30-year-old at Wembley on Sunday as we look to pick up our first piece of silverware of the season against Chelsea.