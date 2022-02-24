“I wish I had that quality at times!” – Virgil van Dijk on Joel Matip’s goal

Virgil van Dijk seemed to spend more time reminiscing about Joel Matip’s goal than his own, when he spoke to the media after the game.

Our No.4 scored a header with the last touch of the game but the goal by his centre-back partner not only impressed him, but also made him a little jealous.

The 30-year-old: “It’s a big quality of him, I wish I had that quality at times!

“He just can go without any fear and hope for the best a little bit but he has that quality.

“It’s a big strength of him and it’s useful because it drags other players from their position and today it was there for him to finish it off.

“I said to him that it was coming because he had an assist for Diogo [Jota] recently and the goal was today”.

There’ll be a few supporters wishing that the captain of Holland had shared his feelings that he thought the former Schalke man would grab a goal, as they would have got themselves a bit of money on a bet.

It’s not often that both centre-halves score in the same game and it was a great day for the lovable duo.

You can watch van Dijk’s interview courtesy of LFC TV (via Reddit user u/snh96):

