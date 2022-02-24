Ian Callaghan inducted to Football Pools panel in the National Football Museum

Posted by
Ian Callaghan inducted to Football Pools panel in the National Football Museum

Ian Callaghan holds the record for the most appearances in Liverpool’s history and his legacy within English football is huge.

The Liverpool-born stalwart of our team across 18 years, has already been inducted to the National Football Museum hall of fame in 2010 and returned to the museum for his most recent accolade.

Our former utility man, who initially took the place of Billy Liddell in our team was announced as part of the football pools panel and was announced alongside another former Red.

READ MORE: ‘Just the beginning’ – Thiago Alcantara on reaching 50 games for Liverpool

Michael Owen, Rachael Brown and Derek Johnstone were also announced as being on the panel too, as part of an expert team that can help predict the results for the lottery style game of football results.

It was a major part of the game around 50 years ago and is still going strong today, with the panel arguably having to work harder during the pandemic than ever before.

To further add to the esteem of the Toxteth-born club legend, he even brought along his 1966 world cup winners’ medal.

You can view the announcement via @FootballMuseum on Twitter:

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top