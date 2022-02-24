Ian Callaghan inducted to Football Pools panel in the National Football Museum

Ian Callaghan holds the record for the most appearances in Liverpool’s history and his legacy within English football is huge.

The Liverpool-born stalwart of our team across 18 years, has already been inducted to the National Football Museum hall of fame in 2010 and returned to the museum for his most recent accolade.

Our former utility man, who initially took the place of Billy Liddell in our team was announced as part of the football pools panel and was announced alongside another former Red.

Michael Owen, Rachael Brown and Derek Johnstone were also announced as being on the panel too, as part of an expert team that can help predict the results for the lottery style game of football results.

It was a major part of the game around 50 years ago and is still going strong today, with the panel arguably having to work harder during the pandemic than ever before.

To further add to the esteem of the Toxteth-born club legend, he even brought along his 1966 world cup winners’ medal.

You can view the announcement via @FootballMuseum on Twitter:

A pleasure to have not one, but FOUR football legends with us at the museum yesterday, announced as new additions to the @footballpools panel: 🌟 @themichaelowen

🌟 @rach_brown1

🌟 Ian Callaghan

🌟 Derek Johnstone 📸 @semperDavid_ pic.twitter.com/nF2ZFMKeFg — Nat. Football Museum (@FootballMuseum) February 23, 2022

🏅 Ian Callaghan@LFC's record appearance holder, 2010 Hall of Fame inductee and an @England World Cup medal winner. He even brought the goods along to prove it!https://t.co/HQAPQt53Vb 📸 @semperDavid_ pic.twitter.com/4taJh47oRv — Nat. Football Museum (@FootballMuseum) February 23, 2022

