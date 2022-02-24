(Image) Leeds United fans leave classy Hillsborough memorial tribute on their return to Anfield

Much is made of the intense rivalry that used to exist between Liverpool and Leeds United, when both sides were challenging for the league title.

With the Yorkshire club dropping down the divisions, it’s fair to say the rivalry has diluted and to some younger fans – it won’t exist at all.

Despite this, some supporters of Marclo Bielsa’s side left a classy gesture at Anfield as they paid their respects to the 97 people killed during the Hillsborough stadium disaster in 1989.

READ MORE: Sadio Mane records impressive eight-season Premier League statistic, after his Leeds United brace

Showing that some things run deeper than football and rivalry, this was a great move by the supporters of the team on the wrong end of a 6-0 drubbing and shows how far football has come on.

We’re always quick to notice when other supporters sing derogatory songs about us and so it’s important to highlight moments like this too, as we need to encourage more behaviour like this.

Nothing but respect to all their fans who did this and for remaining dignified with their chants throughout the game – something many other fan bases could learn from.

You can view the image of the Leeds United Hillsborough tribute shirt via @KoptasticNeil on Twitter:

@mazleeds proper person for doing this at the ground today 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZnhIurMJYY — KoptasticNeil (@KoptasticNeil) February 23, 2022

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!