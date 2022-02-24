Joel Matip’s wife’s hilarious response to the love for her husband, after a memorable night

Joel Matip finally did it, one of his famous weaving runs ended in a goal and it’s safe to say he enjoyed it.

He wasn’t the only one either, our No.32’s efforts were met with one of the friendliest applause and cheers as a real friend of the Kop scored the goal that looked to have been coming for years.

Although many inside Anfield may consider themselves to be the biggest fan of the 30-year-old, there’s one person who may have more claim to that title (and it’s not Virgil van Dijk!).

Our centre-back’s wife, Larissa Matip, was very active on social media as she was clearly bursting with pride for her man on what was a fantastic night for all involved.

When asked if she loved the Cameroon international ‘like we do’ , it was greeted with an easy and quick-witted response: ‘I think a bit more 😎’.

The captain of Holland may have something to say for that but maybe we can just all agree that the man signed on a free in 2016 is massively loved by his manager, teammates, supporters and his wife!

You can view the Tweet via @LarissaMatip on Twitter:

I think a bit more 😎 — Larissa Matip (@LarissaMatip) February 23, 2022

