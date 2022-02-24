Jordon Ibe’s comeback is edging closer as he begins training in Turkey

Jordon Ibe’s comeback has begun and he has started training with his new team in Turkey.

The former Liverpool man completed a transfer to Adanaspor at the start of the year and looks to be returning to football after a two-year break from the game.

His public battle with depression saw his plummet from starting a Europa League semi-final under Jurgen Klopp in 2016, to an exit from football all together within four years.

This appears to all be behind him now and the 26-year-old posted an image of him in training on his Instagram page, along with the caption: ‘New beginnings. God guide me 🤎’.

His five-year spell at Anfield is behind him now and let’s hope that this new chapter is a brilliant one and he can overcome his mental health issues, by playing football once again.

So good to see him back on the pitch and we can’t wait to see him back starring in first-team football once more.

You can view the post on Ibe’s Instagram page:

