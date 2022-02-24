Thiago Alcantara has proven to be a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad and kept his 100% record intact against Leeds United.

Our No.6 was key in keeping the high-tempo passing and pressing to a typically intense standard and this certainly aided us in being able to score six goals past Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

The victory was also the Spanish international’s 50th game for Liverpool and it was clearly a milestone that he was proud to achieve.

In sharing the club’s post about the feat onto his own Instagram story, the 30-year-old said ‘Just the beginning #YNWA @liverpoolfc’.

It’s great that the man born in Italy is so committed to the cause and wants to spend a good few years in Jurgen Klopp’s side, his time on Merseyside will be judged by the silverware he wins though.

Everyone within the club is hoping that this season can end in four trophies and that will all start with the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea, in our next game.

You can view the comment on Thiago’s Instagram account:

