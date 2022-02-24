Marcelo Bielsa admits Liverpool star capitalised on ‘problem’ that his side are struggling to solve in yesterday’s thrashing at Anfield

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has admitted that the goal his side conceded from Liverpool’s Joel Matip yesterday is a real concern and a ‘problem’ that he hasn’t been able to solve.

The Yorkshire outfit were thrashed 6-0 by the Reds at Anfield and now find themselves just three points above the Premier League’s relegation places having played more games than most teams around them.

“A problem of the centre-backs driving with the ball has become very evident,” Bielsa told Leeds Live (via HITC).

“The solutions are very clear. When a centre-back drives (forward), he passes the winger on the side he goes up, the central attacker and the defensive midfielder.

“Eventually, they come up against our centre-back not marking or our free man.

“Clearly, I have not been able to solve that problem.”

Our No. 32 is well known for his tendency to carry the ball from his natural central defensive position into the opponent’s half to create chances.

He is a really talented dribbler of the ball – once he’s in his stride, it’s quite some challenge to dispossess him.

The one-two he played with Mo Salah yesterday was sublime and the Cameroonian took his goal like a natural finisher.

The 30-year-old, more importantly, defended superbly against Bielsa’s side and helped us keep our 13th league clean sheet of the season – only Manchester City have more (14).

Another clean sheet on Sunday would be nice when we face Chelsea in the League Cup final at Wembley.