Premier League stadium emerges as possible venue for this season’s Champions League final

There have been several possible new venues for this season’s premier European game, with Premier League teams trying to host the event.

Given the current political issues in Russia and their possible invasion of Ukraine, the proposal of having Saint Petersburg as the host of the Champions League final is becoming less likely.

Now, according to the Daily Mail: ‘West Ham’s London Stadium home joins Wembley and Tottenham as a contender to host Champions League final with UEFA set to ditch St Petersburg amid Ukraine crisis’.

Seeing as it was the host of the 2012 Olympics, the stadium is definitely equipped to host a major sporting event and it’s very much a spectator stadium rather than one for an atmosphere.

We still have Inter Milan to beat, as well as the quarter final and semi final before we can even contemplate the venue of where the final may be.

However, the prospect of having to travel to London does sound a lot more appealing and cost effective, than a journey across Europe to Russia.

Let’s hope this is a change we are all very happy to see and experience, if we can reach the final in May.

