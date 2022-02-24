Sadio Mane joins Mo Salah at the top of Africa’s all-time best Premier League goal scorers

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane have long been a formidable force up front for Liverpool but now their numbers are further demonstrating their brilliance.

After a month of football that showcased the duo as the best in Africa, they returned to Anfield as heroes and now their African legacy has been further assured with our No.10’s record.

Following his two goals in the 6-0 win over Leeds United, the Senegalese winger moved above Didier Drogba into second for the all-time Premier League goals by an African player.

The former Chelsea man’s record had most recently been taken by the Egyptian King who sits top of the pile but it’s great to know that our two heroes will retire as number one and two on the list.

So much is made of an apparent ‘rivalry’ between the pair but they only ever demonstrate love for one another, the AFCON final between their nations being a huge example of that.

One thing that is for sure is that their names will always be remembered together, we’ve had Kevin Keegan and John Toshack, Ian Rush and Kenny Dalglish, Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres, Daniel Sturridge and Luis Suarez – Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are very much up there with the very best we’ve ever had.

You can view the statistic about Mane and Salah via @FactZoneAfrica on Twitter:

Most Premier League goals scored by African players in the competition’s history: 🇪🇬 Mohamed Salah (116 Egypt)

🇸🇳 Sadio Mane (105 Senegal)

🇨🇮 Didier Drogba (104 Ivory Coast)#Egypt #Senegal #IvoryCoast #Africa pic.twitter.com/mfbO83j9VC — 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐙𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 (@FactZoneAfrica) February 23, 2022

