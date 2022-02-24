Sadio Mane records impressive eight-season Premier League statistic, after his Leeds United brace

Sadio Mane bagged himself a couple of second half goals that certainly helped cap off a fantastic Anfield evening of football.

Our 6-0 victory over Leeds United seems to have got every Liverpool fan excited for what the rest of the season could bring, as well as breaking and making plenty of records.

Signed from Southampton in 2016, the 29-year-old has been terrorising Premier League defences for years now and this new record perfectly demonstrates that.

As shared by Richard Jolly on Twitter: ‘Sadio Mane is the only player with 10+ Premier League goals in each of the last eight seasons’.

The longevity and fitness required to be able to achieve that statistic is phenomenal and it’s great to have our No.10 as such a potent part of Jurgen Klopp’s famous attacking line.

Our Senegalese winger achieved legendary status in his own nation after AFCON victory and it won’t be much longer before that’s achieved at our club – if it hasn’t been already.

