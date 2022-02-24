‘They are still the players for the big occasions’ – Pundit provides his verdict on what names make up Liverpool’s strongest front three ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final

Former Premier League striker Kevin Campbell has claimed that ‘Liverpool’s best front three is Mane, Salah and Firmino’ but new signing Luis Diaz has instantly placed pressure on Jurgen Klopp to give him a spot in the starting XI each week.

The Colombian impressed once again yesterday in the 6-0 thrashing of Leeds at Anfield and will be hoping to start Sunday’s League Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley.

“Diaz has been brilliant so far,” Campbell told Football Insider.

“You can see that he is very happy to be at Liverpool. The pressure is going to be on Klopp when everyone is fully fit.

“Diaz is putting pressure on Klopp to start him every week with his performances but for me, Liverpool’s best front three is Mane, Salah and Firmino. They are still the players for the big occasions, with Jota just behind them. Those four are the mainstays for now.

“Diaz and Harvey Elliott are the next string of players who will make a difference for Liverpool.

“Diaz was very good business. Klopp is building for the future, that’s for sure.”

Both Bobby Firmino and Diogo Jota missed yesterday’s game against Marcelo Bielsa’s side through injury and remain doubts for the cup final at the weekend.

If neither are available, the front three almost picks itself and you’d expect to see Mo Salah and Sadio Mane joining Diaz in the starting XI.

None of the three naturally play in central positions, however, and it would be disappointing to not have the option of Jota or Firmino dropping deep and creating space for other attackers around them – a role in the team that they do so effectively.

It would be a huge blow to not be able to call upon Jota at Wembley, even if it was only from the bench, after the No. 20’s brace in the semi-final booked us a place in the final.

Only time will tell but let’s hope we have too much for Thomas Tuchel’s side at the weekend.