(Video) “The ball finally goes in!” – Joel Matip on scoring for Liverpool and his injury-free run of form

Joel Matip has the love of so many Liverpool fans and his goal against Leeds United was a magical moment for all in attendance.

Our No.32 certainly has that goal in his locker and has repeatedly shown that he has the skill to stride through opposition defences and now to put the ball in the back of the net.

Speaking to LFC TV after the game, the Cameroon international discussed how it felt to score and also his run of games without injury.

The 30-year-old said: “I went forward and Mo gave to me just a brilliant pass, I didn’t have to stop at all, I just could continue my run and it was the best pass.

“I didn’t have to think a lot because the ball directly came in front of me and I am happy that after a few tries, the ball finally goes in!”

“In a personal way it is good that I had no injuries so far.

“I hope it will stay like this and yeah, to play with this team, everybody is lifting each other up and it’s just great to play with the quality of these teammates.

“To be there on the pitch, to play for Liverpool, it’s just great”.

We’ve always known how great the former Schalke man is but his injuries have meant it’s been hard for Jurgen Klopp top trust him in a run of games, that seems to have all changed this season.

It’s so good to see a player who has now spent six years in Merseyside enjoying his football so much and long may his run of form and fitness continue.

You can view Matip’s full interview courtesy of LFC TV (via Reddit user u/snh96):

