(Video) Thiago Alcantara’s hands-on-head reaction to Joel Matip’s goal against Leeds United

Thiago Alcantara seemed to enjoy Joel Matip’s goal more than he did himself and the image of his reaction is brilliant.

The reaction of Virgil van Dijk caught the eye and the online show of love from Larissa Matip was also great, now our Spanish international has thrown his love of our No.32 into the ring.

We all know that the Cameroon international is an understated man that so many can’t help but love and his goal has illustrated this.

It’s been a long time coming to see the centre-back weave through an opposition defence and put the ball in the back of the net, thanks to the pass of Mo Salah.

The new angle of the goal shows the former Bayern Munich man really enjoying the moment, as he had his hands on his head and was turning to look at his teammates.

Why all the lads were so surprised, we’re not too sure but the outpouring of love for the former Schalke man is great to see.

You can view the video of Thiago via Reddit user u/vbha:

