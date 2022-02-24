‘Well hello Wembley’ – Ian Rush excited for Liverpool’s trip to Wembley after Leeds United victory

Ian Rush was well known for scoring goals at Wembley and now that Leeds United are out of the way, he’s clearly excited to be going back.

The Welshman is a fanatical Liverpool supporter and is always quick to add his support to the lads online, particularly after a 6-0 win at Anfield!

Following the victory over his former side, our former No.9 took to his social media account to celebrate the performance and actively shift his focus to a big game against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

The 60-year-old said: ‘Big win @liverpoolfc Well hello Wembley 👀💪🏼’

There wouldn’t be too many supporters upset to see him line-up for Jurgen Klopp’s side in his prime, as he scored 10 in 18 appearances in the national stadium for the Reds, but thankfully the attackers we have now aren’t too bad either.

All supporters get that buzz when they see their team reach a cup final and it’s great that we can live it again this weekend, let’s hope we all get the result we want as well!

