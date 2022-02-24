‘Wembley time’ – Andy Robertson’s thoughts turn straight to the cup final after 6-0 demolition of Leeds United

Andy Robertson is closing down Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, as his assists just keep coming in seemingly every game he plays.

The Scottish captain took the corner that was converted by Vigil van Dijk with the last kick of a fantastic Anfield performance, it had goals aplenty and a performance that felt like a real statement to everyone watching.

After the game, in the true spirit of ‘the next match is the most important’, our No.26 took to his social media to turn his attention to this weekend’s League Cup final against Chelsea.

The 27-year-old said: ‘Big win tonight, Wembley time!! ❤️ #YNWA’.

Wembley is a special place and it’s about time this Jurgen Klopp side won a domestic trophy at England’s national stadium, that was so long known as Anfield South.

We’re on such a high and a great run of form at the moment and this would cap off a dream February, rolling into what everyone is starting to feel could be a fantasy final few months.

