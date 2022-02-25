Agent of Liverpool-linked attacker previously tipped to replace Firmino weighs in on future as Anfield links emerge

Liverpool have been tentatively linked with Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez in recent weeks, though a recent update on the player’s future would appear to put an end to any transfer speculation.

Alejandro Camano claimed the Argentine was happy staying put with the Serie A giants despite the links connecting him with a move to the English top-flight.

“Lautaro doesn’t think about himself, he only thinks about Inter,” the player’s agent told FC Inter 1908 (via Caught Offside).

“He wants to help and wants fans to be happy. Inter haven’t scored many goals lately, but it’s just a process and will return to scoring, that’s for sure.

“Lautaro wants Inter to win, he is not interested in personal success. We must remain calm because Lautaro is happy at Inter and is happy with Inter fans.”

The 12-goal star was heavily connected with Arsenal in the summer window, though Calciomercato recently suggested that the Merseysiders were considering the 25-year-old as a potential replacement for Bobby Firmino.

Given the former Racing Club man’s long-term contract in Milan, it seems far from likely that we’ll be willing to contribute the capital necessary to prise him away from Italy.

Certainly, with the kind of £30-50m deals secured for the likes of Diogo Jota and, more recently, Luis Diaz, we’ve no doubt the recruitment team will feel more than emboldened to stick with their current strategy – and rightly so.

Whether we’ll see a further forward brought in down the line, however, is another matter entirely and dependent on how we handle the contracts of our legacy forward line.

