‘I’m sorry’ – Bernardo Silva apologises to Manchester City fans for naming Liverpool star in his dream Portuguese Premier League XI

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has jokingly apologised to supporters of Pep Guardiola’s side for selecting players from rival teams as he selected his dream Portuguese Premier League XI.

The former AS Monaco man selected players from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool – including one of Jurgen Klopp’s main men and the Premier League’s second top goalscorer.

“I’m going to with the right-winger, Nani. Striker, Diogo Jota and then on the left I’m going to go with Cristiano. I have two Chelsea players, two United and one Liverpool, so I’m sorry,” Silva told Manchester City’s YouTube channel (via HITC).

You can’t blame the 27-year-old for selecting our No.20.

Jota has been exceptional ever since he joined the club from Wolves in 2020 and has registered 33 goal contributions in 62 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

He’s performed better than Cristiano Ronaldo this season, the man that many claim is the best in the world, but Klopp will be sweating on the fitness of the Portugual international ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

The 25-year-old’s goals in the semi-final against Arsenal ensured the Reds progressed through to the final and with the way he’s been performing this season, the Reds may feel the effect of his absence.

Pep Lijnders confirmed that Bobby Firmino will miss the final, but claimed it will be a ‘challenge’ for Jota to be fit.

He may have to settle for a spot on the bench and we may therefore need him to act as a super sub.

Let’s hope Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz have enough creativity to help us defeat Thomas Tuchel’s side at the weekend.

