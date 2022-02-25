(Image) Liverpool fan offers hilarious trade for Robertson shirt during Leeds tie

One young Liverpool fan had perhaps the winning sign of the match against Leeds with a request for Andy Robertson’s shirt.

The Anfield spectator held up a sign offering to trade a jammie dodger for the Scot’s jersey as the Reds thumped the West Yorkshire outfit to the tune of six goals without reply.

The Merseysiders jumped to within three points of league leaders Manchester City, putting further pressure on Pep Guardiola’s men in the second-half of the campaign.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of Reddit user u/Wabba119: