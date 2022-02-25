(Image) ‘Rockets flew at my beloved city today’ – Ex-Red Andriy Voronin shares Ukraine message in wake of Russian invasion

Former Liverpool star Andriy Voronin shared a message of solidarity with his native Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

The ex-striker shared the following message on his Instagram, as translated by Google: “We will remember this day forever! My country, rockets flew at my beloved city today, stop what are you doing?”

European leaders have amassed a package of serious sanctions to combat Russian aggression as fighting intensifies across Ukraine.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of Andriy Voronin

