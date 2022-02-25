(Image) Van Dijk prophesises Liverpool goal once more before Mane makes it 5-0 v Leeds

Virgil van Dijk was on hand again to pre-celebrate a Liverpool goal before Sadio Mane tucked away the Reds’ fifth effort of the night against Leeds United.

Faced with the challenge of cutting the deficit between themselves and Manchester City down to three points, Jurgen Klopp’s men more than rose to the occasion.

The result also sees the Merseysiders leapfrog the Cityzens’ goal difference in the league table by four goals.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of LFCTV and Reddit user u/Gracemcleod03: