Lijnders shares 10-word verdict on UEFA’s decision to move UCL final amidst Russia-Ukraine conflict

Pep Lijnders has thrown his support behind UEFA’s decision to move the Champions League final location from St. Petersburg to Paris, as relayed in a tweet by Carl Markham.

The change follows in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with European nations united in placing sanctions on the former for its ongoing acts of aggression.

PL on Ukraine "It's the right decision to move the Champions League final. — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) February 25, 2022

The actions of Vladimir Putin’s autocratic government have been near-universally panned across the globe, with there being an expectation of harsher sanctions being delivered in the near future.

The atrocities being committed in Ukraine have shocked us all, and we too here at EOTK more than support UEFA’s decision to take the honour of hosting the final away from Russia.

Such a step is small in the grand scheme of things, of course, and we recognise the need for more severe measures to be taken to discourage Russia from persevering with their current course of action.

In the meantime, Inter Milan are set to visit Anfield for the second leg of the Round of 16 in March, needing a big performance to overcome a 2-0 defeat at the San Siro.

