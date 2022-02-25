Liverpool could be set for transfer boost as linked potential free agent’s contract demands unlikely to be met by Juventus – Enzo Bucchioni

Liverpool’s hopes of acquiring Paulo Dybala in the summer window on a potential free transfer deal may have been handed a boost.

Juventus are reportedly unprepared to hand the Argentine his exact demands as discussions continue to take place over the player’s expiring contract, which remains due to run out at the end of the season.

This comes from journalist Enzo Bucchioni, who told Tutto Mercato Web the following: “In this climate and with the investments just made for Vlahovic and Zakaria with top salaries, yesterday’s Board of Directors did not reveal possible openings to any higher requests from Dybala.

“The final meeting for the renewal of the contract should take place in these days and a five-year one will be proposed for about eight million, far from the ten-twelve that the player expected, in line with the last match from last autumn. Will the Argentine stay?

“Rumors are chasing each other, but there is no pessimism and, as mentioned, even Inter in the event could not offer the moon.

“If there is another option and we will understand it soon, that only speaks foreign.”

The Merseysiders are said to be considering the prospect of a further addition to the forward line beyond the winter signing of Luis Diaz according to various reports.

Whether we’ll see the recruitment team repeat its earlier exceptional move for Thiago Alcantara with a summer swoop for 28-year-old Dybala remains to be seen.

Generally speaking, it’s a well-established fact that Michael Edwards and Co. tend to favour options within (or closely around) the age range of 20-24.

Of course, as our No.6 has proven, talent can override such stringent parameters, though it would be an unexpected move on our part in light of the expiring contracts of our legacy front-three and the Juventus star’s closeness in age.

