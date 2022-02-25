Liverpool star ruled out of Carabao Cup final clash in latest injury update – Dominic King

Liverpool will reportedly be without the services of Bobby Firmino for their upcoming League Cup final clash.

This comes from Dominic King, who claimed that the 30-year-old’s adductor injury would mean that a return to the squad by Sunday would be impossible.

“One man who will not be involved, however, is Roberto Firmino,” the reporter wrote for the Daily Mail. “The Brazilian, who replaced Jota at the San Siro and came up with the all-important opening goal against Inter, has damaged his adductor muscle and he will not be ready to face Chelsea.”

The Brazilian was joined on the sidelines by fellow attacker Diogo Jota, though the later meeting with Chelsea at Wembley may yet be a suitable occasion for the latter to make his return to the matchday squad.

Having produced a key goal for us as recently as our 2-0 late win at the San Siro, the loss of our No.9 is a significant one ahead of the Carabao Cup final.

That being said, if our dominant performance against Leeds United – not to mention our remarkable form since the resumption of domestic football – is anything to go by, Jurgen Klopp and Co. won’t be too concerned ahead of our visit to the capital.

