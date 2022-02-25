‘My heart tells me…’ – Ex-Liverpool & Chelsea star predicts winner of League Cup final

Joe Cole cut a torn figure when predicting who would emerge victorious from the Carabao Cup final meeting between Liverpool and Chelsea.

The 40-year-old was keen to note the Reds’ recent positive form as Jurgen Klopp’s men cut the deficit separating themselves and Manchester City in the league down to three points.

“My heart tells me Chelsea but all the indications on current form would be that Liverpool are the favourites because of how they’re playing, the quality they’ve got,” the former Blues star told a reporter ahead of the clash.

“It’s unbelievable, unbelievable quality they’ve got, they’ve been brilliant.

“To claw themselves back into this title race shows how consistent they’ve been over the last few months.

“But what Chelsea have got with Thomas Tuchel they’ve got a manager who knows knockout football.

“I think he can be pragmatic; he can set up a team to counter.”

The Merseysiders made a statement of intent ahead of the weekend clash with a six-goal victory over Leeds United midweek.

READ MORE: Agent of Liverpool-linked attacker previously tipped to replace Firmino weighs in on future as Anfield links emerge

Despite a rough patch of results in the English top-flight – albeit including fixtures against the likes of ourselves and Manchester City – Chelsea have recovered superbly domestically and abroad.

Klopp and Co. will certainly be under no illusions about the challenge posed by the Londoners as we look to secure our first piece of silverware of the season.

With the title race now firmly on, we can’t discount the potential impact winning the League Cup could have on our season as we look to build on our momentum since the resumption of domestic football.

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!