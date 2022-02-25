Pep Lijnders rules 30-year-old Liverpool star out of the Carabao Cup final

Pep Lijnders has confirmed that Liverpool will be without Bobby Firmino for the Carabao Cup final, as relayed in a tweet from the Echo’s Ian Doyle.

The Dutchman presented a more hopeful situation when it came to the Brazilian’s fellow attacker, Diogo Jota, though did warn that it would be a ‘challenge’ for the 25-year-old to be available in time.

Lijnders: Bobby we have to see in the next few days but he will not be available for the final. We hope he will be back with us soon. Jota, so far no reaction. That's a good sign. He isn't ruled out but it still will be a challenge. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) February 25, 2022

The former Hoffenheim forward was integral coming off the bench in the Reds’ 2-0 victory over Inter Milan, opening the scoring against Simone Inzaghi’s men.

It’s a massive shame that we’ll be without the 30-year-old for our upcoming visit to the English capital, particularly given his propensity to come up with the goods when the occasion calls for it.

Nonetheless, a forward line comprised of Luis Diaz, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane remains a frightening prospect for any potential opponent to handle – as was most recently evidenced against Leeds United.

Even without Diogo Jota, both Divock Origi and Taki Minamino have proved to be integral to our journey in the League Cup and could yet contribute from the bench come the clash in question.

