‘Potentially one of the best’ – Former Liverpool favourite predicts the scoreline of Sunday’s League Cup final

Former Liverpool favourite Robbie Fowler has tipped Liverpool to win Sunday’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Fowler, who won the trophy twice during his career, believes we may be about to witness one of the ‘best’ League Cup finals due to the fact both teams are in great form at the moment.

Liverpool have won their last nine games across all competitions whilst Chelsea have recently been named World Club Cup champions.

“It’s got the makings of a great game; potentially one of the best Finals,” he told the EFL’s official website.

“Both teams are playing well and both teams will fancy their chances. You look at the managers of both teams – they’re both very clever and they know how to play the game and the opposition.

“We’ve seen the game in the Premier League, and it was a really tight affair; Klopp will have worked on that and worked on what was done wrong. If Liverpool get to a similar position where they were in the game at Stamford Bridge, then we’ll see a different result.”

Fowler believes the Reds may have too much for Thomas Tuchel’s side at Wembley South and named two of Jurgen Klopp’s main men that may prove pivotal at the weekend.

“I’m confident of a Liverpool win,” he said.

“Liverpool are playing so well at the minute but Chelsea are coming into this on the back of cup wins, so their confidence is sky-high as well. They’ve probably got a few injuries to come back in as well.

“There’s probably a little bit more confidence in the Liverpool ranks. You’ve got the likes of Sadio Mane who has just come back from his tournament win and Mo Salah getting to the Final in that as well.

“If Liverpool turn up and play the way they can, I’d always fancy Liverpool. I’m going to go for a Liverpool 3-1 win.”

Pep Lijnders has today confirmed that Bobby Firmino will not participate in the game at Wembley due to a muscle injury, but the Dutchman didn’t rule Diogo Jota out of the match.

The Portugal international is nursing an ankle injury at the moment and may therefore be named as a substitute against the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Let’s hope our former forward is spot on with his prediction and Liverpool fans will be heading back to Merseyside happy.

