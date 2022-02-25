Pundit claims ‘there’s no real reason’ for Jurgen Klopp to change his front three that demolished Leeds recently and insists one Liverpool star is a ‘brilliant option’ from the bench for Sunday’s final

Danny Mills has suggested that ‘there’s no real reason’ for Jurgen Klopp to rush Diogo Jota back into the Liverpool starting XI for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final with Chelsea.

The Portugal international is currently nursing an ankle knock and is likely to be named as a substitute for the Reds at Wembley.

January signing Luis Diaz has impressed since arriving from FC Porto and started alongside Mo Salah and Sadio Mane in Liverpool’s 6-0 thrashing of Leeds on Wednesday night and when asked if the same front free will start against Thomas Tuchel’s side on Sunday, Mills told Football Insider: “Yeah, quite probably.

“Chelsea will be coming up with a plan to try and counteract that, and it should be an amazing game.

“But there’s no real reason to change that amazing front three at the minute. There’s pace on both sides, Diaz is in good form and causing real problems already in the Premier League.

“If he’s fit and ready, Jota could be on that bench. He’s a brilliant option if things don’t go to plan.”

Jota has been a revelation ever since he signed from Wolves back in 2020.

The No. 20 is the Premier League’s second top scorer, behind teammate Mo Salah, and it was the 25-year-old’s goals in the semi final against Arsenal that booked the Reds a place in the final.

READ MORE: Trent Alexander-Arnold trait described as ‘second to none’ by ex-Chelsea man ahead of Carabao Cup final clash

As Mills rightly pointed out, Jota could have a huge impact from the bench if we’re struggling to break down the Chelsea defence.

Tuchel’s side are always defensively solid so we may have to remain patient and hope Klopp can work wonders with his substitues as he has done recently.

In the recent victories over Inter Milan in the Champions League and Norwich City in the league, the German’s substitues allowed us to regain control of proceedings and win both games.

It looks set to be a great game at the weekend, let’s hope we have too much for the Stamford Bridge outfit – up the Reds!

#Ep35 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): Who from an all-time Liverpool XI would break into Klopp’s legacy XI?