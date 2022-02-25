Robbie Savage weighs in on this season’s title race and claims Liverpool fans would rather win the Premier League than taste European success

Robbie Savage has provided his verdict on this season’s Premier League title race after Liverpool reduced the gap on league leaders Manchester City to three points on Wednesday night.

Pep Guardiola’s side were defeated by Tottenham Hotspur last Saturday and the Reds thrashed Leeds 6-0 in their game in hand meaning the two outfits have now played the same amount of league games.

“Calm down – it’s still Manchester City’s title to lose,” Savage wrote in Daily Mirror column.

“Despite Liverpool hitting six against Leeds, and City’s shock home defeat by Tottenham, the title is still in Pep Guardiola’s hands.

“Don’t forget, Liverpool still have to go to the Etihad. Lose that one, and they will have it all to do again.

“As I said in last week’s column, if they avoid each other in the draw, it might be a Liverpool-City final in the Champions League.

“But if I were a Liverpool fan, I would want to win the title more. In the last 30 years, they have won the European Cup more often than the Premier League.

“To call yourself champions, you have to be the biggest beast at home.”

We do visit the Etihad in April in what is looking set to be a huge game in the title race – if we win all of our remaining games, then we’re champions – it’s as simple as that.

Of course, that won’t be easy, but we’ve now got a side more than capable of stringing together a 10-15 game win streak.

Savage rightly pointed out that Klopp’s side have a chance to win their first trophy of the season on Sunday when they face Chelsea at Wembley.

The 47-year-old believes Reds fans would rather taste Premier League success rather than European success this term.

“They have an opportunity to put another trophy in the Anfield cabinet this weekend at the Carabao Cup Final.

“But if you ask the fans, I think they would want to be champions first, ahead of Champions League winners.”

For now, let’s focus on Sunday’s League Cup final against Chelsea and bring the trophy back to Merseyside.

