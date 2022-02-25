Trent Alexander-Arnold trait described as ‘second to none’ by ex-Chelsea man ahead of Carabao Cup final clash

Joe Cole described Trent Alexander-Arnold as an ‘incredible player’ ahead of Liverpool’s meeting with Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

The former England international was keen, however, to highlight the threat additionally posed by Andy Robertson in the Reds’ playing system.

“Trent’s technique’s second to none – incredible player,” the former midfielder told one reporter. “I think both fullbacks are outstanding and the way that they play, their big strength is they get numbers in the final third because the fullbacks are forwards at times.”

The fullback duo have been in impeccable form this term, registering 28 assists collectively across all competitions this term.

Though the loss of Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino to injury will present some complications – albeit, the former could yet still be available for the tie in question – our remaining options have proved more than capable of meeting the challenges ahead.

Certainly, if our dominant outing against a fragile Leeds was anything to go by, we’re capable of much more devastation when encouraged to go up a gear against superior opposition in Thomas Tuchel’s men.

Having both Alexander-Arnold and Robertson available and in-form will no doubt prove more than vital to our hopes of lifting our first potential piece of silverware of the season.

