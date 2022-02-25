(Video) Ex-Red Kewell shares exciting Luis Diaz prediction Liverpool fans will love

Harry Kewell was blown away by the ferocity of Liverpool’s frontline in the 6-0 thrashing of Leeds United midweek.

Though Luis Diaz failed to get on the scoresheet, the former Red felt it was more than probable that the Colombian could hit double figures for Jurgen Klopp’s men this season.

Proving to be a more than threatening presence on the left-flank, the former FC Porto star seems to have adapted near instantly to the demands of his new team and playing system.

It can surely only bode well for the No.23’s chances of fulfilling Kewell’s prediction.

