(Video) ‘Give my everything for this football club’ – Jordan Henderson discusses what he’s achieved at Liverpool since winning the League Cup under Kenny Dalglish back in 2012

Jordan Henderson has discussed the journey he has been on at Liverpool since winning his first trophy at the club back in 2012.

The former Sunderland man was a part of Kenny Dalglish’s side that defeated Cardiff City in the League Cup final ten years ago and is the only remaining player from that squad that is still at the Reds today.

“I never see that as I have achieved that on my own,” the skipper told the press today.

“I’ve achieved that with great players, great managers, the manager that we have, the players that I’ve played with.

“Everyone involved with the club has played their part and I’ve been a very small piece of that really.

“It’s been a rollercoaster ride so far, but lots of good moments, lots of good memories in there, and for me the focus is always the same.

“Just to try to improve every single day, give my everything for this football club, for this team to be as successful as possible.

“Whether you lose or whether you win, that’ll never change for me.”

Henderson was just 21 when he played in that final 10 years ago and he’s experienced a lot since then and developed so much as a player.

He’s lifted the Champions League with the club and became the first Liverpool captain to lift the Premier League title in 2020.

READ MORE: Former Premier League referee weighs in on the statistic which has seen Liverpool surpass Manchester United

He had a real job on his hands when Steven Gerrard handed him the armband in 2015 but he’s earned the respect of Reds fans over the years and we’re certainly a stronger outfit when he’s in the side.

He’s nowhere near as talented as our former No. 8 but he is a real leader and someone who is vitally important for the younger players and new faces when they join the squad.

It’d be great to see him lift the League Cup on Sunday and give us a major boost as we look to finish the season strongly.

We’re three points behind Manchester City in the title race and remain in contention for the Champions League and FA Cup also this term.

We need a big performance from Hendo and those around him at the weekend to ensure we defeat Thomas Tuchel’s side.

You can catch our No. 14 speaking below via our Twitter page.

🗣️"I never see it as I have achieved that on my own." Jordan Henderson on his achievements since winning the League Cup in 2012🏆 #LFC pic.twitter.com/l51YZFsvFY — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 25, 2022

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!