(Video) Klopp’s brilliant reaction to crazy Joel Matip goal in Leeds clash

One of Joel Matip’s marauding runs finally resulted in a Liverpool goal during the club’s meeting with Leeds United – much to the delight of the fans attending.

The German couldn’t restrain his sheer joy at the centre-half’s effort on the touchline, with LFCTV capturing the manager’s reaction.

The Merseysiders went on to secure an impressive 6-0 victory at Anfield to go within three points of league leaders Manchester City.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV & Reddit user u/MACcormick:

Klopp’s reaction to Joel’s goal from LiverpoolFC

