(Video) Watch Andy Robertson tease Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold with hilariously brutal comment

Liverpool full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have been discussing the prospect of coming up against each other on the pitch and our No. 26 couldn’t help but lay into his teammate.

The pair are recognised by many as the best player’s in the world in their respective positions and their statistics this season support those claims.

Our No. 66 has registered a whopping ten Premier League assists already this term whilst Robbo is just one behind with an impressive nine.

Popular YouTuber Bateson was interviewing the pair and said: “I’d like to see England vs. Scotland”.

To which former Hull City man Robertson jokingly questioned: “I know we’ve had that discussion but Trent wouldn’t get in the England squad, would he?”

Trent clearly saw the funny side of the Scotsman’s comment and the pair struggled to contain their laughter.

It’s great to see the banter that many of the lads in our side have and it goes to show how Trent and Robbo have a great relationship off the pitch, not just on it.

We’ll need a big performance from the duo when we face Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday if the pair are to get their hands on the Carabao Cup trophy.

You can catch the clip of our two full-backs below via Sunibinus on Reddit.

