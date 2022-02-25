(Video) Watch Harvey Elliott and Luis Diaz show off their impressive tekkers in Liverpool training

Harvey Elliot and new signing Luis Diaz have been displaying their tekkers in Liverpool training after the pair decided to showcase their ability to keep the ball up whilst also performing numerous skills.

We all know how talented the pair are and both have performed well whenever they’ve been given minutes by Jurgen Klopp in recent weeks.

Elliott only returned from a lengthy knee injury at the beginning of the month and scored on his first game back in the FA Cup victory over Cardiff City at Anfield

January signing Diaz, who arrived from FC Porto, has also impressed in each of his five appearances for the club – netting his first goal for the Reds in the 3-1 defeat of Norwich last Saturday.

It’s clear that the pair are naturally talented footballers and this video gives you a taste of the skills they have to offer.

You’d expect the Colombian to start the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday with Bobby Firmino injured and Diogo Jota not fully fit whilst Harvey Elliot may have to settle for a spot on the bench.

You can catch a clip of the pair showboating below courtesy of @TheAnfieldTalk on Twitter.

