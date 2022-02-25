(Video) Watch multiple angles of Joel Matip’s remarkable Leeds goal

Liverpool fans have long-awaited one of Joel Matip’s marauding runs to end in a goal and had their wishes met in the six-goal thrashing of Leeds United in the midweek.

The Cameroonian combined brilliantly with Mo Salah in the buildup to the Reds’ second goal of the evening.

Supporters can enjoy the defender’s first goal of the season for the Merseysiders as he helped the club secure a big three points in the context of the title race.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: