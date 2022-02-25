(Video) ‘We love playing for this club’ – Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson preview Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final clash with Chelsea

Liverpool full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have expressed their excitement at representing the Reds in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final clash with Chelsea.

The pair, who have been in excellent form for Jurgen Klopp’s side this term, have never won the League Cup but do boast an impressive range of trophies in their collection.

They’ve both been a part of the side that has won the Champions League, Premier League, UEFA Super Cup and World Club Cup in recent years.

Both Trent and Robbo are in double figures for assists this season and the pair are crucial to the team that Klopp has built over the years.

Sunday provides us with an opportunity to win our first trophy since lifting the Premier League trophy in 2020.

Kenny Dalglish was in charge of Liverpool last time we won the League Cup back in 2012.

We defeated Cardiff City on penalties that day with current ‘skipper Jordan Henderson the only remaining player from that squad 10 years ago.

Let’s hope for a big performance against Thomas Tuchel’s side at Anfield South as we look to win one of four potential trophies this term.

You can watch our full-backs speaking below via @LFC on Twitter.

"We love playing for this club, we love playing in front of our fans." 🔴@TrentAA and @andrewrobertso5's Wembley preview 🗣 pic.twitter.com/lcl9AWgGxe — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 25, 2022

