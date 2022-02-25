‘We will try with everything’ – Jurgen Klopp discusses the prospect of finally winning a Wembley final but insists Sunday’s clash with Chelsea is ‘tricky’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that he and his side will do alls they can to experience a ‘Wembley moment’ on Sunday when they face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

The German coach has lost his two previous finals at the national stadium – the Champions League final against Bayern Munch in 2013 whilst he was in charge of Borussia Dortmund and the 2016 League Cup final against Manchester City.

“We will try with everything to have a Wembley moment,” Klopp told The Guardian.

“We all know that in this moment the people are really happy with this team. But in 20 years if you talk about this team, I would not be surprised if people would say, if we don’t win anything any more: ‘Yes they were good but they should have won more.’

“That’s why we should try to win a few things now.

“The next chance, the best chance, is this weekend against Chelsea when it is really tricky. We can’t sit here and talk about it like it’s already ours.

“Chelsea just won the Club World Cup and we know how great that feels. They are desperate to put another in the trophy room.”

The 54-year-old will be hoping it’s third time lucky for him at the weekend – it took him three attempts to get his hands on the Champions League when the Reds defeated Spurs in Madrid in 2019.

“I am a man for the third chance,” he added.

“I needed a couple of runs to win the Champions League. But no bad feelings. It is a great stadium. I really love it.”

Hopefully, Jurgen can win his first Wembley final on Sunday to ensure we return home with our first League Cup trophy since 2012 and become the side to win the trophy a record number of times (9).

