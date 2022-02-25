‘We’ll continue to reinvest’ – Liverpool’s managing director promises club will ‘strengthen our position’ as financial accounts released

Liverpool’s latest financial accounts up to 31st May 2021 paint a picture of resilience for the club as overall revenue took a hit of only £3m during the period.

This comes from liverpoolfc.com, with the website noting the significant drop in matchday revenue (£70m) as COVID-19 closed stadiums across the English top-flight.

As quoted by the site, the club’s managing director, Andy Hughes, appeared to suggest that fans could expect to see the side continue to throw its weight about financially in the near future: “The continued support from our ownership has seen over £130 million invested in infrastructure over the past three years and we are delighted with the great progress being made on the Anfield Road expansion project, which will see the capacity of Anfield rise to 61,000, on completion in 2023.

“It is imperative, however, that we continue to live within our means and operate within football’s regulations and financial fair play.

“But we’ll continue to reinvest on and off the pitch to further strengthen our position and compete at the highest levels right across the club.”

With the Reds having already acquired Luis Diaz in the winter window, a signing that has proved to be a stroke of genius from the recruitment team, it’s promising to hear that the club intends to strengthen its current position.

Given that the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea are sure to invest heavily in the coming window, it’s worth noting that, of course, our level of investment is unlikely to match some of our rivals pound for pound.

However, that’s not necessarily a major concern if we can continue to invest appropriately as we have under the stewardship of FSG and Michael Edwards’ lead of the recruitment team.

Fans can catch the summary of the club’s latest accounts below, courtesy of the club’s official website.

Significant impact on matchday revenue, dropping by nearly 95 per cent

Media revenue rose by £64.5m to £266.1m

Commercial revenue rose by £0.2m to £217.6m

Overall revenue down by £3m to £487m

Loss before tax fell by £41.5m to £4.8m

