Chelsea could welcome four players back from injury for Carabao Cup final

The sight of Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech leaving the pitch injured for Chelsea, got some Liverpool fans excited at the prospect of them missing the final.

Bot sustaining the injuries in the Champions League clash with Lille, the duo were added to Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell on the Stamford Bridge treatment table.

However, in a boost for Thomas Tuchel, it now appears as though four of the five players could return to the squad in time for the trip to Wembley.

Speaking about the English right-back, the German said: “He looked brilliant in the last two training sessions, he still has another session, let’s see if I’m crazy enough to put him on the pitch or my reasoned side to take it step by step”.

It appears as though the only certainty to be out of the game is the former Leicester City left-back and so there will be plenty of options for the European champions.

Let’s hope there’s enough strength in our squad to get the result we all want, a returning Diogo Jota would also be a massive boost for us too!

