‘Could stand there in swim shorts’ – Jurgen Klopp opens up on one thing he’ll refuse to do in Carabao Cup final

Jurgen Klopp has a strained relationship with tradition, in particular, the custom to wear a suit and tie for cup final appearances, which he has already stated he will not participate in for the League Cup final.

The German joked that he could turn up in swim shorts and few would even bat an eye provided the Reds emerged with their first piece of silverware of the campaign.

“I don’t go as a tramp to a wedding or whatever,” the 54-year-old told Paul Joyce at The Times.

“There are things you have to wear, but if I have a free choice [I won’t wear a suit].

“I could stand there in swim shorts and as long as we win people will be happy. If we don’t win, it will be a big story.

“I will not wear swim shorts though. That will not happen.”

The Merseysiders have enjoyed a superb return to action since the end of the winter break, winning all six of their fixtures across all competitions.

Much akin to the rather stark absence of glasses adorning our manager’s face, seeing the ex-Mainz boss in a suit is always a rather strange sight.

Frankly, if Klopp feels he can get his best work done in a pair of trackies and club training gear, we’ve absolutely no qualms about how he dresses and what tradition he chooses to sidestep.

As he rightly noted with regard to the Carabao Cup final – all that matters is a win on the day.

