European Super League proposed to ‘relaunch’ with an update on former Premier League members

Liverpool were briefly part of the disgraced European Super League but it thankfully fell through quickly.

As reported by Sam Wallace in the Telegraph, the remaining members of the rebellious breakaway group still have plans to revive it.

‘The three remaining European Super League rebels will relaunch their doomed project this week with the promise to scrap the original proposal to make certain clubs permanent members, in what is shaping up to another direct attack on Uefa’s pre-eminence in European football.

READ MORE: Chelsea could welcome four players back from injury for Carabao Cup final

‘The Premier League believes in private that the Super League episode is in the past and that its six member clubs have accepted their error of judgement.

‘New regulations will make it impossible in the future for rebels to join an unsanctioned competition’.

It would be a surprise to see John Henry tempted by whatever the new plans are, given the huge volume of criticism he received last time.

Let’s see where this goes but it does look as though the European Super League isn’t something that will go away.

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!