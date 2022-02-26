‘Every single player can be the hero’ – Dirk Kuyt on the importance of cup final substitutes

Dirk Kuyt came off the bench in the 2012 League Cup final to score in the game, penalty shoot-out and help Liverpool win the trophy.

Writing for Liverpool’s website, the Dutchman was clear on his thoughts of how important Jurgen Klopp’s entire squad will be in order for them to try and beat Chelsea.

The 41-year-old wrote: ‘Everyone usually thinks about the first 11 players but those on the bench can also be game-changers, match-winners.

‘That can be Liverpool’s strength when they come up against Chelsea.

‘The players who won’t start obviously will be very disappointed – they have to be.

‘But they’ve got to be in a mindset to be ready, to do everything for the team and to show the manager, ‘Listen, maybe you should start me.’

‘You do that instead of, for example, saying things in the media or showing with your hands or face that you’re unhappy…

‘It’s certainly going to be tough for Jürgen Klopp to name the XI because of the strength of the squad at the moment.

‘But like I mentioned, every single player in the matchday squad can be the hero’.

With up to five substitutions allowed to be made, there will be plenty of opportunities for the line-up to be altered and for more players to step foot on the Wembley turf.

Our former No.18 was gutted to miss out on starting the final 10 years ago but it’s up to the lads on the bench to replicate his output and ensure they positively influence the result when called upon.

