‘Going to go the distance’ – Ex-Red shares his Carabao Cup final prediction

Liverpool will soon be heading to Wembley and preparations are very much underway for the Carabao Cup final.

Writing for BBC Sport, Mark Lawrenson shared his thoughts on how he sees the game against Chelsea going and who will win.

The 64-year-old said: ‘I have a feeling this game is going to go the distance. Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher has a history of making saves in penalty shootouts, including against Leicester in the quarter-finals, and I just wonder if this final will end up being settled in the same way’.

‘Whoever wins, it will be extremely close. Chelsea will make sure of that, even though their form is not great. They carry much less attacking threat, but they are still solid and have not lost that.

‘Liverpool are on a fantastic run of nine straight wins in all competitions and scoring plenty of goals too, but they might have to be patient at Wembley as they try to break the Blues down.

‘Lawro’s prediction: 1-1 – Liverpool to win on penalties after extra time’.

Not sure if that will be the best result for the nerves but it’s certainly the result that all of our supporters will be happy with and let’s hope that Caoimhin Kelleher has the opportunity to become a hero.

It’s just about the result though, no matter how it’s done and we just want to get our hands on that cup.

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!