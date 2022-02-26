‘I’m quite confident’ – Joel Matip on the Carabao Cup final and Liverpool’s chances of winning

Joel Matip has had a tremendous season with Liverpool and goes into the Carabao Cup final, on the back of a great week.

Our No.32 was speaking with the EFL as he previewed the game against Chelsea and shared his feelings on heading to Wembley for the big day.

The 30-year-old said: ‘It’s a special place for football all over the world, for moments like this – these great, special moments – this stadium is for special moments.

‘Moments like this can give you a positive boost.

‘We’re ready to go, we have a lot of experience in the team and a lot of quality that will help us.

‘To get to a Final and have a chance to win a trophy is always a big thing to be there.

‘It’s never been an easy competition with all the games we have in the League and Cup competitions, but we stay focused, and we’ve worked hard to be where we are now.

‘Chelsea are a great team, we have to be 100% ready to face even the harder moments in the game.

‘With our quality, I’m quite confident that we can win’.

The Cameroon international will be hoping to add to his individual medal collection, with a trophy he has yet to win and in the competition that he made his debut for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

It seems likely that the former Schalke man will be partnering Virgil van Dijk for the game and let’s hope he can replicate his goal against Leeds United too.

