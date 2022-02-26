(Images) Behind the scenes of Liverpool’s pre-Wembley photo shoot

Liverpool are ready to head to Wembley and face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final, taking part in their media duties.

As is the norm with all major cup finals, there is a lot of media attention for the two teams that have reached the big day and the number of pictures taken will be huge.

From Jurgen Klopp pulling tongues, some Virgil van Dijk class, Joel Matip roars and Trent Alexander-Arnold doing up his laces – there was a lot to have a look at.

All the behind the scenes action is available to view on Liverpool’s website and it’s some great content to look through.

Let’s hope that all the lads involved will look back at these images and be very happy to remissness about a successful day at Anfield South.

Now, it’s just a matter of waiting to see what happens and keeping everything crossed that we see the Champions Wall updated very soon.

