Kostas Tsimikas top of surprising Liverpool assist leader board, above both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson

Kostas Tsimikas has impressed so many Liverpool supporters this season and proven to be a brilliant deputy to Andy Robertson.

Our No.21 has displayed his attacking and defensive talents all season but has been handed much fewer minutes than the Scotland captain and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

In a statistic shared on Reddit, the Greek Scouser tops the list of our players on an assist per 90 minutes in the Premier League and it’s a great testament to him.

Particularity with our No.66 being touted as one of the greatest passers our club has ever had, to be above everyone is amazing and there’s also a great showing from James Milner too.

It’s fair to claim that the Greek international only features in ‘easier’ games and so he should have the opportunity to provide more goals but he can only play in the games he’s given.

It just solidifies what we all know, we’re blessed to have three fantastic full-backs in our ranks.

You can view the visualisation of the Tsimikas statistic via Reddit user u/Zatari04:

