Philippe Coutinho responds to question on whether he regrets Liverpool exit

Philippe Coutinho’s initial departure from Merseyside broke many a heart in Liverpool and ultimately proved to be an ill-advised decision for the playmaker.

Despite the difficulties that followed, the now Aston Villa star insisted that he had no regrets over trading Anfield for the Camp Nou.

“No. At certain times we have to make decisions, and one of my big dreams was to play for Barcelona, ​​and at that moment I decided to make that decision, but always with great affection, respect and gratitude for Liverpool and for the friendships over the years I’ve been in the club,” the Brazilian international told ESPN. “But at that moment I had a decision to make and I don’t regret it.”

The midfielder has enjoyed something of a resurgence with the Villans, registering four goal contributions in his opening five league games for the West Midlands-based outfit.

After all the loan spells and reports suggesting that the La Liga giants were prepared to take a loss in order to expedite the 29-year-old’s exit from Catalonia, it’s hard to believe that it’s a decision completely free from the taint of regret.

Nonetheless, it’s a move that ultimately paid dividends for the club, with Michael Edwards and Co. able to take advantage of the transfer fee recouped to fund later moves for Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk.

